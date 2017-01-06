Speak Up! Debate on recruiting in-state football players tires reader

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

of the Sports Speak Up! argument of whether UNM should have more NM athletes in their programs or not. You’ve beat it to death for God’s sake. Nobody cares anymore about the opinions … get over it. If you don’t like Bob Davie’s (or Craig Neal or anybody else) style of recruiting, don’t spend your money on it; if you’re OK with recruiting out of state … support the UNM programs! Simple …

— MarkD

BY CENSUS DATA analysis: There are just under 42K boys of all races and ethnic groups in NM 18-20 years old. Compare that to one city, Houston, in Texas where there are just under 43K boys in the same age group. Additionally, the talent ranking website 247sports.com lists 466 Texas high school boys considered legitimate potential college football players. They list 12 in New Mexico, of which 2 have already committed out-of-state. The population numbers alone preclude there being enough talent to build a competitive football program with NM kids alone.

— Rodney Adams, UNM ’79

JAIME COX has joined a long list of Lobo fans who clamor for more “NM athletes” on UNM athletic teams without defining the term. If you say “graduate from High School in NM” remember it only takes one year of residency to accomplish that. Seems you, and a multitude of others, say you want something, but you don’t know exactly what it is you want. What precisely would you tell Bob Davie?

— Joe, ABQ

Advertisement Continue reading

JACK, IT’S NEVER too late to ask for a recount. Ask Hillary! By the way, I think Mayor Berry should ask for a popular vote on the Gridiron Challenge, which he denied the people of Albuquerque on ART by executive action. Just saying.

— Steve-Oreno

TO KEN IN TIJERAS, you said to give Noodles 4 or 5 more years. I was thinking 4 or 5 more games, then get rid of him. It isn’t going to get any better; if you think it is going to get better, then I would bet you thought Ritchie McKay was a great coach!!!

— JG