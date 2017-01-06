.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Looking at pictures tweeted by a reporter during the past two Lobo basketball games showing Xavier Adams face down on the court – injured both at San Diego State on Sunday (shoulder) and at Utah State on Wednesday (knee) – the University of New Mexico junior just smirked.

“I just love hardwood, man,” Adams said Friday afternoon.

Lighthearted jokes, smiles and optimism were all the 6-foot-4 do-everything Lobo had to offer after being told several hours earlier that his season is over. He will miss the rest of 2016-17, beginning with Saturday night’s 9:15 home game against Nevada (ESPN2, 770 AM/94.5 FM).

Adams, the boot-wearing, country music-listening heart and soul of the Lobos roster despite averaging just 12.4 minutes per game off the bench, suffered a tear to his right anterior cruciate ligament during the first half of Wednesday night’s loss at Utah State.

“I was a little hurt. It’s never a good thing when you’re injured and you find out it’s a season ending injury,” Adams said of his Friday morning meeting with head coach Craig Neal, who revealed the somber results of an MRI test from Thursday night to the player and Adams’ mother back home in Texas.

“But life happens. I talked to my mom and my dad and other family members. They’re real supportive and my teammates are real supportive.”

The play Adams hurt his knee on showed off the versatility that has made him a valuable utility man on the Lobos roster. He hauled in a tough defensive rebound on one end, looking the part of a power forward, then dribbled the ball coast to coast up the court, looking the part of a guard. When he drove into an open lane, his right leg buckled under him, and he collapsed to the floor.

And, after being helped off the court, he told his coach he was good to return to the game and was seen behind the team bench jumping up and down and doing leg squats to test the injury.

“I was definitely in pain,” Adams said. “But if you all would’ve listened in I was telling coach the whole time I was fine. I’m all right. I’m good. It’s a natural thing for me to say I’m good because I never want to show your opponent you’re injured. I learned that at an early age. …

“At halftime, I realized, I’m actually hurt this time. This isn’t one of those things I could just walk off.”

Neal said the injury is awful for the team, obviously, but especially for Adams. He had recently begun hit his stride in a distinctive tough-guy role for a UNM team that sometimes seems to lack such an identity.

“It’s emotional,” Neal said. “You find out you have that significant of an injury and you’re out for the year, it’s tough. Especially as he was really coming into his own in his role; he was really coming on. …

“It’s difficult because he’s put a lot of work in and he had a defining role on this team, and it was going to be real prominent.”

Neal alluded to Adams, who averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds, never complaining about being recruited as a guard and playing more forward at UNM. When asked about accepting a role that often played him out of position and had him going against much larger players each game, Adams took a ‘glass half-full’ perspective.

“You can say whatever you want, but I came here just to play,” Adams said with a grin. “My AAU coach (Vonzell Thomas) taught me the game from all angles – post, point guard, whatever. Whatever a team needs me to do, I’ll do it. If that means diving on the floor or boxing out the best rebounder so my teammate can get the rebound, that’s what I came here to do. It doesn’t really bother me that much about position – guard, forward, whatever. Just be on the floor to make plays.”

Replacing Adams won’t be easy, if even possible, said Neal.

“We are going to lose … a guy that led by his effort, led by his energy and was all about the team,” Neal said.

Adams, an elementary education major from Flower Mound, Texas, wants to teach and coach young players in the future. He was already testing the waters in his new role as sideline motivator on Friday morning when he informed his teammates of the injury.

“I told them to just play like I play,” Adams said. “We all came here to win a ring. Unfortunately I can’t contribute on the court like I can, but I can contribute with my voice and talking to them.”

Then, he added an even more specific challenge to his teammates.

“I have (drawn) six charges on the year,” Adams said he reminded his Lobo teammates. “I was like, ‘If somebody can’t break that record (with at least 15 more games to play in the season), we’ve got problems.”

UNM will seek a medical hardship waiver for Adams to see if he can play two more seasons rather than just one more. The odds of that are slim, however, as he already participated in more than 30 percent of UNM’s games this season.

“We’re going to still file it,” Neal said. “We’re going to still try to get it. I don’t know what they’re going to do with it, but we’re still going to try.”