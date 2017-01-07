Houston fireman, trying to rescue man, gets stabbed in eye

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

HOUSTON — A Houston fireman has been stabbed in the eye by a man he was trying to rescue.

Authorities say police and firefighters responding to a call about a fire at a business saw an unresponsive man inside the building. After a police officer used a sledgehammer to gain entry, Fire Capt. Kenneth Willingham, trying to pull the man out, was stabbed in the eye by the man who had a pocket knife.

Houston television station KHOU reports (http://bit.ly/2i43IsN ) Willingham, with the department 14 years, could lose his eye.

Police say it took about 30 minutes to get the man out of the building because he was combative.

It’s not immediately certain if the man, who’s been charged with assault on a public servant, worked at the business or was trespassing.

