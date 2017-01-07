Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting during party at home

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a fight and shooting during a party at a vacant home left one woman dead and two other people hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Sgt. Vince Lewis says no arrests have been made in the shooting that occurred Saturday early morning on a street near the home.

Lewis says officers determined that the home was vacant and had been broken into.

The two people hospitalized in stable condition are female — one 17 and the other 19.

According to Lewis, somebody drove the shooting victims to a hospital at about the same time as officers arrived at the house in response to a call about a shooting.

Media outlets report that police found numerous shell casings in the area, which is near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road.