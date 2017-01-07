.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — Authorities say a Mesa woman who was naked when she stole a sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle and led officers on a 70-mile pursuit has been arrested and recanted her story about being sexually assaulted.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Lisa Luna was initially hospitalized, then jailed and on Saturday rescinded her account of being sexually assaulted.

The Sheriff’s Office says Luna took off her clothes while walking along a road in Gila Bend and that she told investigators she was high on drugs and that the effects caused her to steal the pickup of a deputy whom she’d told she had been assaulted.

Luna is jailed on suspicion of unlawful flight, resisting arrest and other crimes. She doesn’t yet have an attorney who could comment on the allegations.