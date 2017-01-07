.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

The latest from the NFL’s wild-card Saturday. (All times Eastern)

6:25 p.m.

Could weather play a factor tonight in Seattle?

You can never count out a chance of precipitation in the Pacific Northwest, of course. But this time, with the temperature near freezing all week, an incoming storm could bring snow to the Seattle region Saturday night, when the Seahawks host the Detroit Lions in a wild-card game.

That doesn’t necessarily mean any of the white stuff will drop on CenturyLink Field during the game.

Most of the precipitation is supposed to stay south of Seattle. Still, the National Weather Service included Seattle on a Winter Weather Advisory that begins about an hour before kickoff.

— Tim Booth reporting from Seattle.

6:15 p.m.

Things are looking good so far for Bill O’Brien’s Houston Texans, who lead the Oakland Raiders 20-7 at halftime of the first NFL playoff game of this season.

Check out these stats: The Texans are 5-0 this season and 18-0 overall under O’Brien when ahead after two quarters.

And the Texans’ defense has made Oakland rookie QB Connor Cook’s first pro start rough as can be Saturday, including Jadeveon Clowney’s early interception , which set up Lamar Miller’s 4-yard TD run.

Cook is only 4 of 14 for 41 yards — and Houston has a grand total of 75 yards and five first downs. Houston, meanwhile, has gained 209 yards and the much-maligned Brock Osweiler is 12 for 18 for 146 yards and a touchdown pass.

5 p.m.

The Houston Texans know they’ll avoid a shutout this time in the playoffs, no matter what happens the rest of the way.

Houston grabbed a quick 10-0 lead against the visiting Oakland Raiders, less than 10 minutes into their wild-card game on Saturday.

A year ago, Houston lost its playoff opener 30-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This time, though, the Texans got on the board in the first quarter on Nick Novak’s 50-yard field goal after a short punt gave them terrific field position.

And then, Jadeveon Clowney made an acrobatic, juggling interception of rookie QB Connor Cook, setting up Houston at Oakland’s 4 after a penalty was tacked on. Lamar Miller’s short TD run padded the hosts’ lead.

4:45 p.m.

Maybe the NFL is in for another cold-weather Super Bowl.

With a temperature of 40 degrees at kickoff, the roof to NRG Stadium in Houston is closed for Saturday’s wild-card game between the Raiders and Texans.

The closed roof — which does allow sunlight to pass through — also increases the fan noise for the home team.

But the cold temperatures outside are not a great harbinger weather-wise, considering the Super Bowl will be in Houston in four weeks.

4:25 p.m.

The NFL postseason opened Saturday afternoon with an unlikely matchup of quarterbacks.

The Raiders (12-4) started third-string rookie Connor Cook, who saw his first action in the final game of the regular season after Matt McGloin injured his shoulder. McGloin had been forced into action after Derek Carr broke his leg.

Cook is the first QB in history to make his first NFL start in a playoff game.

Brock Osweiler started for the Houston Texans after being benched for Tom Savage two weeks ago. Savage suffered a concussion on Sunday.

Houston (9-7) is favored by three at home.

Later on wild-card Saturday, Detroit plays at Seattle.

