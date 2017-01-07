Aggie men’s hoops team wins 13th straight

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

CHICAGO — Junior Braxton Huggins continued his stellar play Saturday afternoon, dropping 27 points on 5-of-10 3-point shooting as New Mexico State cruised past Chicago State 78-62 in the Jones Convocation Center.

The Aggies (15-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) brought their win streak to 13 games, tying the 2013-14 NMSU squad’s run that was halted in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ian Baker added 14 points and Eli Chuha added 13 points with a game-high 10 rebounds — his seventh double-double of the season — for NMSU.

Fred Sims Jr. had 26 points to lead Chicago State (4-14, 0-2).

Huggins, a 6-foot-3 guard from Bakersfield, Calif.,was coming off a season-high 31 points in 28 minutes of action on Thursday in a 77-64 victory at Missouri-Kansas City.

On Saturday, he made three 3-pointers and scored 16 of his points in the first half, which ended with NMSU up 41-32. A 21-6 Aggie run to open the second half put the game out of reach.

New Mexico State returns home for a three-game homestand as it goes for its 600th win inside the Pan Am Center.

Box score: NMSU 78, Chicago State 62