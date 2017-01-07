DirecTV offering KOAT again

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — DirecTV started carrying KOAT-TV again on Saturday, about a week after it stopped offering its customers Albuquerque’s ABC affiliate.

The satellite provider stopped carrying the station on New Year’s Eve after it failed to reach terms on a new carriage agreement with KOAT’s parent company, Hearst Television.

The dispute affected Hearst stations across the country. On Saturday, Hearst announced that 30 television stations across the country had been restored to DirecTV.

“We remain committed to the future of localism — ensuring the viability of local investigative journalism, breaking news and weather coverage, and quality local and national programming,” Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb said in a statement. “We regret the inconvenience to DirecTV subscribers and are indebted to them and all of our advertisers for their support.”