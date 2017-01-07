Man arrested in alleged rape of 14 year old

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and raping a 14 year old while drinking alcohol with her, according to documents filed in Metropolitan Court.

Heber Salcido of Albuquerque was taken into custody Thursday night on two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, two counts of kidnapping and intimidation of a witness.

On Dec. 27, Salcido was drinking alcohol in a bathroom at an Albuquerque home with the alleged victim and her friend, when the friend left to get more to drink and the two started kissing, according to a criminal complaint. She said Salcido then forced her to have sex, the complaint states.

The girl said at a party on New Year’s Eve, Salcido confronted her in a bedroom and asked her why she was alleging to her friends that she was raped. The girl said Salcido then asked her to have sex with him and that she was scared until other people started coming into the room because sheriff’s deputies were responding to the party, according to the complaint.

The girl told her mother about the alleged attack on Thursday. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies interviewed Salcido that day, and detectives said Salcido admitted to having consensual oral sex with the victim, according to the complaint.