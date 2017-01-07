Aggies extend win streak to 13

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

CHICAGO — Junior Braxton Huggins continued his stellar play Saturday afternoon, dropping 27 points on 5-of-10 3-point shooting as New Mexico State cruised past Chicago State 78-62 in the Jones Convocation Center.

The Aggies (15-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) brought their win streak to 13 games, tying the 2013-14 NMSU squad’s run that was halted in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies’ 13 consecutive wins currently ties them with Kansas for the third longest in the nation behind Baylor (14) and Gonzaga (15).

Ian Baker added 14 points and Eli Chuha added 13 points with a game-high 10 rebounds — his seventh double-double of the season — for NMSU.

Fred Sims Jr. had 26 points to lead Chicago State (4-14, 0-2).

Huggins, a 6-foot-3 guard from Bakersfield, Calif.,was coming off a season-high 31 points in 28 minutes of action on Thursday in a 77-64 victory at Missouri-Kansas City.

Advertisement Continue reading

On Saturday, he made three 3-pointers and scored 16 of his points in the first half, which ended with NMSU up 41-32. A 21-6 Aggie run to open the second half put the game out of reach.

New Mexico State returns home for a three-game homestand as it goes for its 600th win inside the Pan Am Center.

Box score: NMSU 78, Chicago State 62