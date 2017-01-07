Sports Speak Up! Reader disgusted with ‘negative vibe’ of local fans

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

As someone just moving to Albuquerque and being excited about Lobo Sports, I am disgusted with the negative vibe in the city. I find it so hard to believe that instead of supporting our team, we bicker and protest attending, because we don’t like the coach this week? Want to lose more games – just stop supporting. Want to win more games — sell the PIT out, regardless of your personal feelings of coach. When you stand behind your team, they win more games.. Proven stat. Get on board 505!

— XX

RANDY: NICE TRY! The Lower 64 Division I colleges should drop football. Only a tiny group of New Mexicans actually know what a winning football program looks like much less how to get it and there aren’t enough D-1 athletes in this state, or enough money, to continue the huge costs of a football program.

— Larry the VOL

ONE FAN CALLS someone a thug and they stop the game. Front Page story. Why did this not happen at Utah State when a large group of fans insulted Coach Neal’s family?

— GFN

IT WAS SAD to hear that the Pit’s architect, Joe Boehning, recently passed away. While designing the building, I’m sure he never dreamed that one day the Pit would be voted the “13th best venue to watch a sporting event in the 20th Century” by Sports Illustrated magazine. It must have been quite a moment for Mr. Boehning when he saw the 50th anniversary logo on the Pit’s court during the recent ceremonies. What a remarkable lifetime of memories he created for generations of New

Mexicans.

— N.M. Old Timer

PLAYING WITH chemistry and emotion, the Pats defense under Matt Patricia grew and finished the season as the top ranked scoring unit in the league. Only 15.6 points allowed/game. 3rd best in the Belichick era.

— Patricia M.

FOR THOSE OF you that are tired of the complaints on Sports Speak Up I have a simple solution. Don’t read it! …

— DS, Los Lunas