Aggie women hit century mark in routing Chicago State

LAS CRUCES — Tamera William scored 20 points as New Mexico State shot 64 percent from the field in its 100-63 women’s basketball rout of Chicago State 100-63 Saturday at the Pan Am Center.

While the Aggies (10-6, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) had six double-figure scorers, Chicago State (0-16, 0-2) dressed and played only six players, period. Chicago State guard Cailin Nix had a game-high 22 points. The visitors trailed only 27-20 after one period, but faded after halftime. NMSU outscored them 42-23 in the second half.

“Chicago State played really hard but just wore out at the end because of their limited bench, which is understandable,” said NMSU coach Mark Trakh. “We have to improve in some areas but I was impressed with the win tonight.”

William was 4-of-5 on 3-point tries, and the Aggies shot 9-of-17 from behind the circle.

Tyler Ellis scored 15 points for the Aggies, whose depth advantage was most obvious from the inside numbers: NMSU outrebounded the visitors 38-17 and outscored them in the paint 54-28.

Next up for the Aggies is a Thursday night game at Grand Canyon in Phoenix.

