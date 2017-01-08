.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

At least one Albuquerque police officer shot and killed an armed robbery suspect in northeast Albuquerque Saturday night, according to police spokesman Fred Duran.

Duran gave very little information about the officer-involved shooting, APD’s first of the year.

He said officers were called to an armed robbery at a business near Menaul and University before midnight.

Undercover officers who were in the area caught up to the suspects near Comanche and Carlisle, and the suspects “appeared to be armed,” Duran said.

“Shots were fired,” he said, later confirming that at least one Albuquerque police officer opened fire. He didn’t say what weapons the suspects were possibly armed with, but said no officers were harmed during the shooting.

“All our officers are OK,” he said.

One of the suspects was shot and taken to a local hospital where the suspect later died. Duran did not identify that suspect or release the suspect’s gender.

Another suspect was still on scene early Sunday morning, and Duran said he believed that second suspect was not harmed in the gunfire.