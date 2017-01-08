Police: 1 arrested after man fatally shot in north Phoenix

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — Police say a man has been fatally shot in north Phoenix and a suspect is in custody.

They say the victim was shot multiple times early Sunday and taken to the hospital, where he died.

The name and age of the victim haven’t been released yet.

Police say a search was done in the neighborhood and two people were detained.

They say information led officers to a home where an unidentified suspect was found hiding in the backseat of a vehicle and taken into custody.

Police haven’t said what led to the shooting, but say it’s a homicide case.