UNM football: Juco safety commits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Michael Sewell Jr., a 6-foot-1, 197-pound safety from Los Angeles Valley College, has announced via Twitter that he has committed to attend the University of New Mexico.

Last fall, Sewell made 28 tackles and had four interceptions for 45 yards for an LA Valley team that went 11-0.

With Sewell’s commitment, UNM has 11 signings or commitments toward the maximum of 25 for its 2017 recruiting class.