ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Southbound lanes of Golf Course are closed while Albuquerque police investigate a wreck involving a motorcycle.

Officer Simon Drobik said the roadway is closed at Homestead Trail, located south of Paseo del Norte.

Drivers should avoid the area, Drobik said.

Drobik said that the wreck “has been deemed a full motors (call out) due to the motorcycle driver’s condition.”