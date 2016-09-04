Ex-Lobo soccer players try out for MLS

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

CARSON, Calif. — Former UNM Lobos Chris Wehan and Niko Hansen are participating this week at the MLS Player Combine in anticipation of the Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Friday.

Wehan is ranked 19th and Hansen 25th in TopDrawerSoccer.com’s ranking of MLS prospects.

In its mock draft, TopDrawer has Hansen going 14th to Sporting Kansas City, saying, he “showed enough that suggests he could be a promising addition to any MLS team in the right role.” BleacherReport.com has him going ninth to Columbus, while MLSsoccer.com has him being picked by D.C. United at No. 12. He is projected by DraftUtopia.com to be selected 10th overall by the Portland Timbers. It says: “Hansen can play striker, secondary striker, left wing, or right wing with his versatility.”

SBIsoccer.com has Wehan going in the second round to the New York Red Bulls.

Wehan and Hansen were among 53 selected for the combine by a committee of MLS and NCAA Division I coaches. They will go through physical testing and be interviewed by MLS teams. The players also are divided into four teams. Wehan and Hansen will face off in a match on Thursday.

UCLA’s Abu Danladi and Duke’s Jeremy Ebobisse are considered the top prospects.