The boys and girls finals of the Albuquerque Metro Basketball Championships will be played Monday night.

No. 5 Rio Rancho (10-5) takes on No. 11 Sandia (7-4) at 7 p.m. at Cibola in the boys title game. These teams met the first night of the 2016-17 season, with the defending state champion Rams winning 68-54 on the Matadors’ floor.

At Sandia High at 7, No. 1 girls seed Hope Christian (10-1) squares off with No. 3 West Mesa (9-1). The Mustangs have only one loss this season — to the Huskies, 62-57 on Dec. 1.

All the remaining games in the tournament will also be played today at various gyms around the city.