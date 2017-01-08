.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter is accused of assaulting a doorman at a Pittsburgh bar just hours after the team’s wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins.

The alleged incident happened Sunday night following the Steelers’ 30-12 victory over the Dolphins in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Police said security guards at The Flats on Carson summoned a police officer who was working at a nearby restaurant “due to an unruly customer who was in the process of assaulting the doorman.”

Police said the officer stopped the assault and arrested the customer, who was later identified as the 39-year-old Porter, a former star player.

Porter was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

“We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comments until we get more details.” The Steelers said in a statement.

Porter, who is currently the team’s outside linebackers coach, spent 13 seasons as a linebacker playing with Pittsburgh, Miami and Arizona.

The Steelers will visit the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs.

This story has been corrected to show that police now say Porter is charged with disorderly conduct, not terroristic threats, among other charges.