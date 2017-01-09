Steamboat Springs helps stranded Greyhound bus passengers

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — The Steamboat Springs community came together to help about 40 Greyhound bus passengers who became stranded in part because of winter weather.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports (http://bit.ly/2i91Hbi ) that a bus headed from Salt Lake City to Denver arrived in Steamboat Springs on Thursday with a mechanical problem related to the weather.

Greyhound arranged for hotel accommodations, but with MusicFest taking place in the area on Friday, there were no rooms to be had. American Red Cross, Western Colorado Chapter, heard about the stranded passengers and partnered with the Steamboat Springs Police Department and several other organizations to provide shelter for the passengers at the Steamboat Springs Community Center Friday.

The passengers were able to complete their trip on Saturday.

Information from: Steamboat Pilot & Today, http://steamboatpilot.com/