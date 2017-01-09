Defense attorney: DNA excludes man convicted in 1986 North Valley murder

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New DNA tests of hair and blood found at the scene of the 1986 killing of a 64-year-old woman has excluded the man convicted of her murder, defense attorneys said Monday.

Jacob Duran was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in August 1987. A jury found him guilty in the death of Teofilia Gradi, who was robbed, sexually assaulted and shot to death in her North Valley home.

Gordon Rahn, the supervising attorney of the New Mexico Innocence and Justice Project, said during a hearing Monday that new DNA tests of blood found under the woman’s fingernails and hair located at the scene exclude Duran, who is now in his late 60s.

“It basically invalidates the expert testimony provided by two state’s experts,” Duran said after the status conference. “One who had said that blood found at the crime scene could not exclude Jacob Duran as the source. DNA testing has excluded him as a source of that. The same is true of a hair that was found at the crime scene that the state had said was indistinguishable from Mr. Duran’s hair.”

Advertisement Continue reading

The defense will now file a motion asking that Duran’s convictions be vacated, Rahn said. Duran is serving consecutive sentences of life for murder and nine years for armed robbery along with a one year firearm enhancement, according to a petition requesting DNA testing.

The Attorney General’s Office did not immediately comment on the hearing. But Assistant Attorney General Anne Kelly wrote in court documents in 2015 before the new testing was conducted that the state did “not concede that the results would exonerate (Duran) or even be admissible at trial.”

She also noted that the case against Duran “was largely circumstantial but not completely dependent upon the hair and blood evidence.”