A New Mexico hunting guide and his client have been hospitalized following a shooting in West Texas over the weekend that a family friend described as an attack by “illegal aliens.”

The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office appeared to question that version in a press release issued Monday, saying “there is no evidence to support allegations of ‘cross border violence.'”

Walker Daugherty, 26, of Chloride — a ranching community about three hours south of Albuquerque near the Gila National Forest — was guiding an exotic big game hunt in Presidio County, Texas, when his party was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants.

Multiple assailants fired on an RV, where hunter Edwin Roberts and his wife were sleeping. The hunting guides were staying in a lodge nearby.

Daugherty was shot in the abdomen when he tried to stop the assailants from taking the RV with his clients inside, according to a press release issued by the Gila Livestock Growers Association.

Roberts, 59, was shot in the arm. Both men were transported to an El Paso hospital.

Rancher and growers association president Laura Schneberger authored the statement, which is based on the Daugherty family’s account. In addition to their hunting guide business, the Daugherty family runs a ranch in New Mexico.

The Daugherty family could not be immediately reached by phone.

“The attack has the family concerned that the attack was not just an attempt to rob the property,” the growers association statement said. “They believe the assailants intended to kill all the party. The attackers were strategically placed around the lodge and the men were fired upon from different areas.”

The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday night from the Circle Doug Ranch near Candelaria, a two hour’s drive from the county seat of Marfa.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Joel Nunez responded to the scene.

“We are still investigating details of the shooting,” Sheriff Danny Dominguez said in a statement. “However there is no evidence to support allegations of ‘cross border violence’ as released by some media sources.”

Both men remain in the hospital and are being treated for their injuries, according to the sheriff’s statement.

The terrain of Presidio County, near Big Bend National Park, is rugged like New Mexico’s Bootheel, notoriously difficult to patrol for both local law enforcement and Border Patrol.

The group was hunting aoudad, a type of big-horned North African sheep that were introduced to West Texas. The ranch where they were hunting is right on the Mexican border.