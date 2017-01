.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The Rev. Nikolay Miletkov of All Saints of North America Orthodox Church, right, blesses the Rio Grande by throwing a large cross into its waters as parishioner Vladimir Krcal prepares to retrieve it. The ceremony, which includes a procession to the river, marks the Sunday of Theophany and commemorates the baptism of Christ in the Jordan River.