PHOENIX — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a Mesa woman who was naked when she stole a sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle and led officers on a 70-mile pursuit that ended near Eloy.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say 31-year-old Lisa Ann Luna took off her clothes while walking along a road in Gila Bend last Thursday.

Luna later investigators she was high on drugs and the effects caused her to steal the pickup of a deputy whom she’d told she had been sexually assaulted.

She later recanted the assault story.

Luna remains jailed on suspicion of felony counts of endangerment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a means of transportation.

She didn’t have an attorney at her initial court appearance and is facing a Jan. 17 preliminary hearing.