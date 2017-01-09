$50K bond for Mesa woman accused of stealing an MCSO vehicle
This undated photo released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Lisa Luna. Officials said Luna led law enforcement officers on a 75-mile chase after she stole a sheriff's vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The pursuit began after she jumped naked into an MCSO truck while a deputy was attempting to find something to clothe her at a Shell gas station in Gila Bend along Interstate 8. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)
PHOENIX — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a Mesa woman who was naked when she stole a sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle and led officers on a 70-mile pursuit that ended near Eloy.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say 31-year-old Lisa Ann Luna took off her clothes while walking along a road in Gila Bend last Thursday.
Luna later investigators she was high on drugs and the effects caused her to steal the pickup of a deputy whom she’d told she had been sexually assaulted.
She later recanted the assault story.
Luna remains jailed on suspicion of felony counts of endangerment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a means of transportation.
She didn’t have an attorney at her initial court appearance and is facing a Jan. 17 preliminary hearing.
