Runaway train stopped at Arizona border crossing

NOGALES, Ariz. — A slow-moving runaway train crashed into a border fence in Arizona after leaving Mexico unmanned on Monday morning.

A Union Pacific Railroad said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. and that nobody was injured. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says an officer stopped the train by jumping in and pulling the visible emergency break.

It’s unclear how or why the train took off without a conductor. Demonstrators protesting a 20 percent gas price surge in Mexico blocked the train tracks that run through the downtown crossing in Nogales last week, stalling at least 11 trainloads headed for the U.S. The protests also caused the southbound lanes at the downtown port of entry to close down over the weekend.

The train had been moved back to Mexico by Monday afternoon.