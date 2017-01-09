Ohio company acquires ABQ’s Kemtah

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Kemtah Group of Albuquerque has been acquired by a Cincinnati-based information technology services company.

The company was bought by Belcan, LLC, which itself was acquired recently by AE Industrial Partners, LLC, a private investor in aerospace, power generation, and specialty industrial companies, according to a news release posted on Kemtah’s website.

The terms of the Kemtah deal, which which closed last week, were not disclosed.

“Kemtah is the fourth acquisition Belcan has completed since AEI acquired the company 18 months ago,” said David H. Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI and Chairman of Belcan. “Each addition has greatly enhanced Belcan’s product and service offerings, while also extending our reach and presence in the marketplace, allowing us to continue to deliver excellent outcomes to our clients.”

Kemtah, a fast-growing information technology management and engineering firm, was founded in 1987.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.