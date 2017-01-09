.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An autopsy report made public Monday in the brutal killing of 10-year-old Victoria Martens appears to confirm one of the more shocking details released in the wake of her death.

The girl had the sexually transmitted disease Human Papillomavirus, also known as HPV, which forensic pathologists cite as evidence that she suffered sexual abuse before the night of her brutal rape and killing Aug. 23.

But who may have inflicted that abuse remains unclear. Victoria’s mother Michelle Martens, who is facing numerous charges in the case, told investigators when she was arrested that she had looked for men online to have sex with her daughter. It’s unclear if detectives have identified any of those men, and they have not made any more arrests.

Martens also claimed her daughter died from consuming methamphetamine, and police believed she’d given the girl meth to relax her before the alleged rape. But toxicology reports released with the autopsy show she had no methamphetamine in her system. Instead, she’d apparently been given alcohol.

“In an alcohol naïve person, this level of alcohol could cause cognitive and physical impairment,” the report says.

Victoria was found dismembered and on fire in the bathtub of her mother’s northwest Albuquerque apartment the morning of Aug. 24 in one of the most horrific crimes the city has ever seen.

Her mother, 35-year-old Michelle Martens, has been charged with murder and rape in the case, along with her boyfriend Fabian Gonzales, 32, and Gonzales’ cousin Jessica Kelley, 32. Police believe Martens watched as Gonzales raped her daughter. Gonzales and Kelley then dismembered her, according to court records previously filed in the case.

The autopsy report sheds new light on what injuries Victoria suffered, but The Journal has chosen not to publicize all of those details due to their gruesome nature.

Victoria died from strangulation and she was dismembered after her death, according to the report. Her death was classified a homicide.

“The sharp force injuries described … showed no vital response – a finding in keeping with being inflicted post-mortem,” the report said.

Her heart and some of her ribs had been removed from her body and were found in a trash bag along with some of her limbs. There was physical evidence that she’d been raped, but no sperm was found on her, according to the autopsy.

Trace hairs were collected from her body, and it’s unclear who those belong to. Albuquerque police spokeswoman Celina Espinoza said Monday that detectives had just received the report and were going through it.

“They’re trying to match up to their own evidence or track down new leads,” she said.