A mom reported her son’s alleged assault but got arrested instead. Now the officer has been suspended.

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

A Texas police officer has been suspended without pay in the wake of a viral video that showed the man arresting a black mother who was trying to tell him about her son’s alleged assault, officials in Fort Worth said Monday.

Police Officer William Martin’s unpaid suspension will last 10 days, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

“Officer Martin was contrite,” Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald told reporters on Monday. “He’s ready to get back to work. He is very sorry for what has transpired. However, I challenged him, as I challenged many – and that was to get back into the neighborhood and to re-establish relationships that we feel were damaged by what we saw on that video.”

Martin – a white officer who Fitzgerald said will also “go through some training” – late last month arrested Jacqueline Craig and her teenage daughters during a confrontation that was captured on camera.

Advertisement Continue reading

The six-minute, profanity-laced video clip, which was shared on Facebook, begins as Craig was trying to explain to the officer that a man had grabbed her young son. The child had apparently thrown something and wouldn’t pick it up.

“You could’ve [come] to me,” Craig tells the man, who appears to be standing nearby. “Don’t put your hands on my son.”

“Well, why don’t you teach your son not to litter,” the officer responded.

Craig countered that it didn’t really matter if her son littered – that action did not give the man “the right to put his hands” on her son.

“Why not?” the officer said.

At that, a voice can be heard saying that the exchange is live on Facebook, and Craig appears to grow more distressed. She points out that the officer doesn’t know what she teaches her son and that sometimes children don’t follow the rules of their parents when there are no adults around.

“You just p—— me off, telling me what I teach my kids and what I don’t,” she says.

“If you keep yelling at me, you’re going to p— me off, I’m going to take you to jail,” the officer responds.

One of Craig’s teenage daughters apparently tries to intervene, stepping between her mother and the officer, but the situation quickly spirals downward. The officer grabs the girl from behind. Craig winds up on the ground, with a stun gun pointed in her back – a device that is later turned on others watching the scene unfold.

The Star-Telegram reported that Craig and two of her daughters were “placed in police vehicles and taken away from the house” during the incident.

“This entire situation will be referred to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for the equitable review of any criminal matters that occurred during the aforementioned incident,” a Fort Worth police news release stated.

– – –

Peter Holley and Avi Selk contributed to this report.