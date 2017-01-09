Shoes on a Shoestring closing on West Side

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There will no longer be a pair of Shoes on a Shoestring stores serving Albuquerque.

The local footwear warehouse is closing its West Side location at 9311 Coors NW. Owner Dave Riddle said the exact date is unknown and depends on how long it takes to liquidate the inventory.

The closure will leave Shoes on a Shoestring with only its flagship store at 7200 Montgomery NE.

Riddle said a lack of store traffic prompted him to shut the West Side store. There are no plans to reopen it elsewhere.

“It’s not a very good location for us,” he said of the store, located in the same Coors/Paseo del Norte shopping center as Target and Ross.

Shoes on a Shoestring moved into that space in 2014 after about a decade on the outskirts of Cottonwood Mall. Riddle said the previous West Side location was more noticeable than the current spot, and customers did not seem to follow the store once it moved.

The Montgomery store, however, will remain open and boasts what he calls “a really strong following.”

Riddle did not point to last fall’s Albuquerque arrival of DSW — the Designer Shoe Warehouse chain — as a contributing factor to his company’s downsizing. But he said he felt Albuquerque had become “over-retailed” with the last few years’ of development, especially since consumers have increasingly turned to online shopping.

More and more retail sales happen online. E-commerce represented 8.4 percent of all retail sales in seasonally adjusted third quarter 2016 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s up from 7.4 percent for the same period in 2015.

Macy’s cited declining store traffic in its announcement last week that it would close 68 stores around the U.S. – including its location at Cottonwood Mall in Albuquerque.