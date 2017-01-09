FBI says it is processing a crime scene on Santa Ana Pueblo

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities say they’re processing a crime scene on the Santa Ana Pueblo in New Mexico’s Sandoval County.

However, it remains unclear if the investigation is connected to the disappearance of two adult sisters and three children.

KOB-TV reports that Vanessa George, her sister Leticia, and their children — a 4-year-old and two 1-year-olds — were last seen Thursday on the pueblo.

FBI activity intensified on the pueblo Monday regarding what they called a crime scene involving a vehicle, but they didn’t immediately release any other information.

Albuquerque police say they did a welfare check at one of the sister’s houses and family and friends haven’t heard from them at all.

Police won’t speculate on what happened, but they say it’s suspicious.