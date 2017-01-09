Woman tries to hold on during purse-snatching

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — A 50-year-old Pojoaque woman told police that a “heavy set” man grabbed her purse while she was loading groceries at the DeVargas Center Saturday afternoon and had to let go of the purse out of fear of being dragged by the suspect’s car.

According to a Santa Fe police report, the woman had just finished shopping at the Sprouts Farmers Market at the DeVargas Center, She said she heard someone nearby, the man pushed to the ground, and he grabbed her purse from the back of her car.

The woman said she hung on to the handle of her purse as the suspect went toward his car, which she said was parked directly behind hers. She said she was hanging halfway out of his silver four-door sedan before she let go because she was scared he was going to drive away with her still hanging out.

She said the man was “chunky,” had short hair and appeared to be clean shaven, but she said she couldn’t remember enough details for a description. The woman also said the suspect never spoke or made a sound during the robbery.