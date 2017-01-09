UNM women gain Lapeyrolerie, lose Lines

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

University of New Mexico women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury took a glass-half-full approach to his team’s injury report Monday.

The positive news was junior Alex Lapeyrolerie returned to practice after missing two games because of a concussion. Barring a setback, Lapeyrolerie is expected to play when the Lobos (8-6, 4-0 Mountain West) visit UNLV (11-5, 2-2) on Wednesday night.

Less encouraging was that sophomore Emily Lines did not practice Monday and will not play Wednesday. Lines injured her right knee during practice last week and was scheduled to undergo an MRI late Monday.

Neither Lapeyrolerie nor Lines played in UNM’s 69-63 victory Saturday at Nevada.

“I was down two players,” Bradbury said, “now I’m minus one, so I’ll take it as a positive. It’s good to see Alex back out there.”

Despite their bumps, bruises (senior Kianna Keller was sporting a shiner under her right eye Monday) and injuries, the Lobos are an upbeat bunch these days. They’re riding a four-game winning streak and can match the program’s best-ever conference start with a victory Wednesday. UNM started 5-0 in Western Athletic Conference play in 1998-99.

It’s a dramatic turnaround for UNM, which finished November 2-4 and mired in a four-game losing streak.

“I just think we’re playing harder and following the game plan better,” junior Cherise Beynon said. “(Bradbury) never lets up on us, but I think we’re starting to understand what he wants and doing a better job executing it.”

Wednesday’s game could be a matchup of shorthanded teams, as UNLV has been hit with injuries and could be facing one or more suspensions. The Rebels were involved in brawl during Saturday’s home game against Utah State. Eight players were ejected (four from each team) after UNLV’s Katie Powell and USU’s Antoina Robinson came to blows in the third quarter. Powell and Robinson were tossed for fighting, while the other players were ejected for leaving their respective benches.

The Mountain West made no announcement regarding the brawl or possible suspensions Monday. Bradbury and his players were aware of the fight but chose not to comment on it.

“We’re just preparing like everyone’s a full go,” Bradbury said.

UNLV had just six available players after Saturday’s ejections but pulled out a 55-53 overtime win. Rebels guard Nikki Wheatley is out for the season with a knee injury, and sophomore Jordyn Bell was in concussion protocol after taking a blow to the head Jan. 4 at Boise State.

GAME ADDED: UNM will host Northern New Mexico on Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. to make up for a cancelled home game against Eastern Illinois. The Panthers could not make the Dec. 18 game because of weather-caused flight delays and cancellations. UNM offered Jan. 1 and 2 as possible makeup dates but Eastern Illinois opted not to play then, Bradbury said. Northern New Mexico was added instead.

“I think our kids deserve to play a full allotment of games,” Bradbury said. “We were already playing the minimum, I’d rather play the maximum.”