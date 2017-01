.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Marty Fine has been named interim head football coach at New Mexico Highlands.

He replaces Jeff Mills who was 2-20 in his two seasons with NMHU.

Fine was 80-61 in 13 seasons at Bryant University in Rhode Island where he oversawthe transition of the program from NCAA Division II to FCS Division I.

His first coaching job was as linebackers coach at Western New Mexico in 1984.