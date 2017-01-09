FBI investigating on Santa Ana Pueblo after woman’s body found

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

FBI investigators are processing a vehicle and an area on the Santa Ana Pueblo Monday after the body of an unidentified woman was found, according to spokesman Frank Fisher.

Fisher would not confirm when the body was found or give any other details, including cause of death.

He referred to the area as a “possible crime scene.”

He did not respond to questions about whether the investigation is connected to the disappearance of two adult sisters and two children who were last seen on the Santa Ana Pueblo last week.

When asked about any updates to the case of the missing women, Vanessa George, 25, and Leticia George, 20, and Vanessa’s two children 4-year-old Zoe Becenti and 1-year-old Chloe Becenti, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department referred the Journal to the FBI.

“Vanessa George was the victim of domestic violence in which the offender was the father of the two children,” according to a flier released by APD Saturday. “The father was identified as her estranged boyfriend, Murphy Becenti.”

Becenti had recently been released from jail and told police he had seen the group on the pueblo Jan. 5.