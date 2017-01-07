West Mesa girls handle Hope in Metro final

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

There’s a new girls basketball power in the Albuquerque metro area. Actually, make that in the state of New Mexico.

And it could very well be one for some time.

On Monday, the West Mesa Mustangs — with a vocal throng that nearly packed Sandia High School — showed the state that they could very well be great. The young and incredibly scrappy third-seeded Mustangs dominated from the outset and whipped top-seeded Hope Christian 52-37 to win the 16-team Metro Championship.

West Mesa (10-1) hit a trio of 3-pointers in each of the first two quarters, didn’t allow the defending Class 4A state champion Huskies (10-2) a field goal until midway through the second quarter and put the hammer down from the foul line in avenging its only loss of the season.

“We all just get so hyped, and we’re all on the same page and all play together” said sophomore Maiah Rivas, whose no-look dish to freshman Jaden Castellano for a layup early in the fourth quarter re-ignited the Mustangs after Hope pulled within 35-26 — the only time the Huskies got within single digits. “It was just an amazing feeling with all the fans. It’s never been like this before.”

Rivas had 11 points and brought those fans to their feet early and often. She drained a 3-pointer for the game’s first points and added another with two minutes left in the period. Sophomore Esperanza Varoz also had a 3 in the quarter and scored on a put-back at the end of the period to make it 12-1.

“We are as scrappy as it gets,” said Varoz, who added two more 3s in the second quarter on the way to a team-high 16 points. “I think it all has to do with our hard work, our hustle and our effort. Every possession matters to us.”

It was 22-9 at the half and Varoz had a three-point play and Rivas drained another 3 early in the third quarter as the much-smaller Mustangs controlled the tempo with their crisp and feisty offense.

After the Rivas-to-Castellano play in the final quarter, West Mesa scored 13 of its next 15 points from the foul line to give third-year coach Manny Otero and his team the title.

“This is by far the biggest crowd I’ve seen in my three years at West Mesa,” said Otero, a former Mustangs and Albuquerque High boys basketball star. “I see a lot of former Mustangs here and guys from the past. This community is great. I’m so happy for our kids, their parents and our community.”

Next up, a state-title run, perhaps?

“Next up is St. Pius,” Otero said of the team’s home game tonight against the Sartans. “Every game this year is our biggest game of the year. We’ll celebrate for a few minutes, then focus on St. Pius.”

Emily Burke hit 8 of 10 free throws and had 10 points for West Mesa while Alivia Lewis led Hope with 16 points.