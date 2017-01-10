.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Former Maryland State Del. and Prince George’s Councilman William Campos has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for official favors, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

“This undercover investigation did not involve an isolated instance of misconduct,” said Maryland U.S. attorney Rod Rosenstein. “It exposed a long-standing practice of giving away taxpayer money in exchange for bribes. This type of corruption can flourish when government officials exercise discretion without oversight.”

Campos, 42, of Hyattsville, Md., pleaded guilty to bribery and conspiracy on Jan. 5 and the plea was unsealed Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors last week charged four others in a pay-to-play scheme in the county and Annapolis and said at that time that they also expected to charge two elected officials in the government’s case.

Campos admitted taking bribes in exchange for favorable action, including funneling government grants through a nonprofit organization to encourage someone to move a business to the county.

The plea agreement says Campos admitted receiving bribe payments over several years that totaled more than $21,000 from two county business owners who would then receive about $325,000 in county grant funds to help their business interests.

The business owners have not been named by prosecutors.

While Campos served as County Councilman, prosecutors said, Prince George’s County allowed each County Council member to award $100,000 in grant funds to nonprofit service organizations of their choice.

In his plea, Campos also admitted he sought money to pay off a campaign-related expense of his own and directed an undercover officer who was posing as a businessman to contribute to another unnamed candidate’s campaign.

In a brief interview last week, Campos denied knowing anything about the federal investigation. He has not responded to subsequent requests for comment. His attorney was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Second-term Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker III, D, who campaigned on battling a culture of corruption that marked the administration of his predecessor, Jack Johnson, D, said, “It’s disappointing people haven’t gotten the message that those days in Prince George’s County are over.”

Baker was in Annapolis Tuesday for a Democratic lawmakers luncheon a day ahead of the opening of the state legislative session. He noted that he has known Campos since Campos came into office. “To have him violate the public trust really is disappointing and disheartening.”

Campos, considered an up-and-comer in county politics, stepped down from the state legislature in 2015 – just nine months into his tenure. Campos had said he wanted to focus on his new marriage, starting a family and his professional career when he explained the abrupt resignation.

Campos must give up the money he collected in the case and pay restitution of at least $34,000 as part of his plea agreement. Campos also faces up 15 years in prison for the bribery and conspiracy charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10.

Two government officials and two business owners were arrested last week in connection with the case: David Dae Sok Son, 40, the director of the liquor board in Prince George’s; Anuj Sud, 39, a county liquor board commissioner who resigned on Friday; Young Jung Paig, 62, owner of Central Avenue Restaurant & Liquor Store; and Shin Ja Lee, 55, owner of Palmer Liquor Store.

Senate President Thomas Mike Miller Jr., a Democrat whose district includes Prince George’s, said he discussed the bribery allegations with Gov. Larry Hogan, R, on Friday, and the need to appoint reputable civic minded commissioners to the liquor board.

“Everyone’s concerned about it, you should be concerned if it’s happening in Tennessee or Ohio and it’s happening here in Maryland,” Miller said after Campos’s plea was made public.

The Board of License Commissioners is a state entity that regulates the sale of alcohol in the county at more than 600 liquor stores, restaurants and other businesses. The board’s five commissioners are appointed by the governor to three-year terms.

The county weathered another corruption case under Johnson, who served as county executive from 2002 to 2010.

Johnson pleaded guilty to extortion and witness and evidence tampering after masterminding a corruption conspiracy in which prosecutors said he received more than $1.6 million in bribes. His wife, Leslie Johnson, made headlines when she flushed a $100,000 check down the toilet and hid $79,600 in cash in her underwear as federal agents pounded on the couple’s front door.

—

Fenit Nirappil contributed to this report.