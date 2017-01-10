Police: Man suspected in a fatal hit-and-run in Phoenix dies

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — Police say a man suspected in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Phoenix has died in an apparent suicide.

They say 61-year-old Richard Carrizoza was pronounced dead at a hospital Monday evening after police were called about a drug overdose.

Police say Carrizoza disclosed to his family that he had been involved in a fatal traffic accident in Phoenix earlier in the day.

Family members wanted Carrizoza to call police and turn himself in.

Phoenix police say 57-year-old Thurman Moore Jr. was found dead in the roadway after being struck by a driver who fled the scene about 7:15 a.m. Monday.

The suspect driver and car were located around 5:45 p.m. in Glendale and police say Carrizoza was found unresponsive and transported to a hospital.