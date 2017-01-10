.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque’s outgoing district attorney Kari Brandenburg in her final days in office blasted the Albuquerque police department, accusing them of coverups and other serious problems in a letter to law enforcement officials.

“Frankly, if any other group of individuals were acting the way APD has allegedly been acting, some of us in law enforcement might refer to them as a continuing criminal enterprise and/or engaged in the act of racketeering,” Brandenburg wrote. “I appreciate how bold a statement that is.”

Brandenburg wrote the letter to Damon Martinez, the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico, Ed Harness, the director of the Civilian Police Oversight Agency, and James Ginger, the independent monitor overseeing police reforms, on Dec. 29.

Brandenburg said in her letter that despite the settlement agreement between the city of Albuquerque and the Department of Justice, there are ongoing problems within the police department.

Advertisement Continue reading

She referred to allegations that the police had altered lapel camera evidence in police shooting cases. She also said the department has refused cooperate with and hindered investigations by Albuquerque civilian police oversight groups.

And she said that recently there have been problems with Albuquerque police’s lab and DNA analysis.

Albuquerque police couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

DA Kari Brandenburg's letter to feds about APD by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd