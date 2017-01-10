Downtown gets new meeting venue

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Business and community groups in Albuquerque have a new venue for hosting offsite meetings.

Gravitate, a new business occupying nearly 4,000 square feet on the top floor of the Emerald Building at 1121 Fourth St. NW, recently opened near Downtown.

Owner Jen Mulliniks, who used to be tasked with the job of finding venues for meetings, team building sessions and sales summits, has always had a passion for memorable get-togethers. She figured such an enterprise would be a natural for her when she decided to launch her own business.

“I was really drawn to Downtown,” said Mulliniks, speaking of the companies finding their way into the urban core, such as Molina Healthcare of New Mexico and ABQ Health Partners, and she’s marketing to all kinds of clients — businesses and nonprofits — throughout the region.

While hotels and conference centers fill the bill for many business gatherings, Mulliniks wanted to have a venue that was more comfortable and less meeting-like. She found it after an eight-month search at the Emerald, but the space needed a total revamp, including the installation of red oak hardwood floors, architectural pendant lights from Argentina and a wood wall that came from an industrial building in San Francisco.

In its first 30 days, Gravitate has booked meetings for a private business holding its annual strategic planning; a membership-based organization hosting its first educational symposium; and a professional business coach who hosted a vision-building workshop.

Advertisement Continue reading

“These are clients that want everyone to have a great meeting experience,” said Mulliniks, adding the company’s motto is “Meet. Think. Do.”

The owner funded the $225,000 tenant improvements with personal funds and an SBA loan underwritten by U.S. Bank.

“Jen Mulliniks took an ordinary office space and created a stylish, urban retreat for businesses to meet,” said Shelly Bransom, the building’s listing broker.

With the help of architect Shannon Parks and contractor Insight Construction, the space was designed with a quality audio visual system, comfortable furnishings, a coffee bar and the opportunity for clients to have the caterers of their choice.

“This provides opportunities for local food establishments that otherwise wouldn’t be able to cater a business function that is located inside a hotel, which typically provides its own in-house catering,” said Mulliniks. For one nonprofit organization’s upcoming board retreat, a local food truck is providing the eats.