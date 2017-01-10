.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI has confirmed they have found five bodies — two women and three children — on the Santa Ana Pueblo since Sunday.

Frank Fisher, an FBI spokesman said “foul play by another party is not suspected,” but the Office of the Medical Investigator will determine their cause of death.

Fisher didn’t say if they believe one of the women was responsible.

One of the women has been identified as 20-year-old Letecia George, who was reported missing along with her adult sister Vanessa George, 25, their three young daughters.

Advertisement Continue reading

“It appears the bodies recovered are the missing women and children who were the subject of a recent Albuquerque Police Department missing persons bulletin,” said Frank Fisher, an FBI spokesman.

He said the search for the women and children has ended and OMI will definitively identify the bodies.