ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With New Mexico still reeling from a prolonged revenue slump, Gov. Susana Martinez outlined a spending blueprint today that relies on more state government belt-tightening — and no tax increases — to fix a projected $69 million deficit for the current budget year and carry the state through the fiscal year that starts in July.

“It’s up to New Mexico state government to tighten its belt — not New Mexico families,” Martinez said while unveiling the plan at an Albuquerque charter school.

Specifically, the two-term Republican governor’s plan would trim take-home pay for state workers and teachers, divert money from school district reserves and various government accounts, and halt a “hold harmless” state subsidy for cities and counties that enacted the maximum-allowed tax increase under the terms of a 2013 tax package.

It would also extend sweeping spending reductions enacted last fall by the Legislature for another year, and enact even deeper cuts for New Mexico colleges and universities and the legislative branch.

Top-ranking Democratic legislators and union leaders quickly criticized several parts of the governor’s solvency plan, most of which would require legislative approval during the 60-day session that starts next week.

Carter Bundy, the political and legislative director for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union in New Mexico, said the union will fight the proposal to require more than 20,000 state workers — plus teachers — to funnel more of their paychecks into their retirement plans. Taxpayer-funded contributions would then decrease by 3.5 percentage points.

“She is proposing taking money out of the pockets of middle class and poor New Mexicans and giving it directly to big out-of-state corporations and billionaires,” Bundy told the Journal.

Martinez has stuck to a “no tax increase” stance since she first took office in 2011, and vowed Tuesday to veto a proposal to make online retailers collect gross receipts taxes or other tax hike bills sent to her desk by the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

“We have many, many options to solve the budget deficit,” the governor said. “We don’t have to raise taxes. We don’t have to penalize families.”

New Mexico revenue levels have plummeted in the past two years, largely because of decreasing oil and natural gas prices, and state cash reserves have been all but wiped out. That’s led to a downgrade of the state’s top bond rating and the Legislature approving a mix of spending cuts and one-time budget fixes during a special session held last fall.

In all, the plan unveiled today by Martinez would generate an estimated $268.5 million in one-time savings, and roughly $59 million in year-over-year savings. That would be enough to backfill the budget deficit for the fiscal year that ends in June and provide for a nearly $6.1 billion budget for the coming year.

However, the $6.1 billion budget would be roughly $137 million less than the original appropriation level for the current budget year — before lawmakers signed off on 5.5 percent spending cuts for most agencies during a special session held last fall.