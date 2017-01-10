Sports Speak Up! Tide, Lobo women

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ROLL TIDE? Pffft! NOT this time.

— MHD

OMG. WHAT AN AMAZING NCAA Championship Football game. You’ve gotta love a championship game that comes down to a last second play for all the marbles. It kind of reminded me of last season’s NCAA basketball championship game when Villanova won on a last-second 3-pointer. Speaking of which, ESPN did a very credible version of “One Shining Moment” by showing the highlights of the just completed college football season. Very cool. The season really flew by.

— George Scott

I WONDER WHAT excuses ESPN experts will have since they’re little darlings AKA Alabama lost.

— WL

WELL FINALLY, Lobo mens basketball gets national recognition. Jim Rome, Facebook, and even my wife heard about the game at work and she could care less about sports of any kind. Hard to a Lobo mens basketball fan these days. Congrats to the Lady Lobos.

— Lobodog Les

THERE IS SOMETHING mystical about Lobo opponents’ 3-point shooting. For NV to make 7 3-pointers in 1 minute and 45 seconds is otherworldly, especially the way they were shooting them — from way out, off balance, banking off the glass and in many cases strongly contested. No matter how good NV supposedly is in shooting 3-pointers, there is no way to explain this. I’m 71 years old, have watched thousands of games and have never seen anything like it, ever.

— Corrales Guy

LOBO NATION eviscerated on Pit floor by pendulum of 3 pointers. So how ‘bout them Lobo Women!?

— MAL, Albuquerque

BBALL FANS: If you like well-played, well-coached, energetic basketball; check out the Lady Lobos on Sat afternoon for $2/seat. This program is on the rise!

— LadiesMan

THE LADY LOBOS are back! Let’s Pack the Pit Saturday at 3:00pm vs MWC women’s basketball champs Colorado State. Bring your family and friends. Tickets $2 each and free parking in the lot on University by the football stadium. Help make the Pit awesome again for the Lady Lobos.

— Cherry&Silver2

BY FAR THE BEST referees in the high school basketball Metro Championship were the ladies team who refereed the girls’ championship game between West Mesa and Hope Christian. Highly professional, friendly to the girls, clear signal calling, objective, athletic and on top of the plays as they happened. Very well done ladies!!

— AU

NOODLES SAYS “I’m a good coach” well then he is a legend in his own mind. A good coach wouldn’t be up by twenty-five then loose by one at home. Nevada deserved to win if you were down by that many and then come back and tie and win the game.

— JG