Cibola junior guard Amaya Brown is going to Italy.

Brown has been chosen for the 2017 USA Select Team competing in Europe later this year. The announcement was made Tuesday by adidas Women’s Basketball.

Brown has not yet played this season as she recovers from a knee injury suffered in July, but she hopes to return to the Cibola lineup next week.