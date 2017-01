.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

UNLV opened the second half with a 13-2 scoring run to take the lead and held on late to beat the Lobos 71-66Tuesday night in the Pit.

The Lobos were playing their first game since collapsing in the second half in a loss to Nevada Saturday.

UNLV, coached by former New Mexico State boss Marvin Menzies, outscored UNM 40-29 in the second half Tuesday.

