Mountainair council votes to fire town’s police chief

The Mountainair Town Council in a unanimous vote fired police Chief Robert Chung last week following a recent sharp rise in crime and a fire that destroyed six businesses.

Applause erupted in the Dr. Saul Community Center in Mountainair after the vote to oust Chung, who was hired as a Mountainair police officer in late 2010 and named chief in 2012.

“It was needed. There is much more to be done. This is just the beginning,” Mountainair Town Councilor Peter Nieto said after the meeting.

Chung, who was at the meeting, offered no comment on the action.

Mountainair Mayor Chester Riley will serve as acting police chief until a new chief can be named.

The firing comes in the wake of a structure fire on Dec. 20 that displaced four people and destroyed six businesses. The fire is still under investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

Just before the fire and in the week that followed, crime had risen so much that the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office has had a presence in the town since right after Christmas.

During the Mountainair Town Council meeting Tuesday evening, most members of the public who spoke voiced their dissatisfaction with the police department, its lack of resources, and its alleged favoritism toward some community members and their families.

Nieto was one of the more prominent voices opposing Chung, specifically citing the almost regular burglaries at the Family Dollar store.

“The Family Dollar isn’t going to take getting broken into much more. They’re going to up and leave and we’re going to be screwed. They’re not going to stay there when they’re getting broken into every other week. That needs to stop,” Nieto said.

The public’s trust, or lack thereof, in the police department was also discussed by Nieto and others.

“The schools do not call local police, they call the county (sheriff). Why is that? Because people in this town do not have trust in the local police. I agree with it. I have no confidence in Chief Chung as chief of police. He’s not going to fix the problem because he does not admit that there is a problem. It’s on (the town council) to get something done,” Nieto said.