APD: Crash involving pedestrian shuts down Gibson at Carlisle SE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at Gibson and Carlisle SE Tuesday night, according to a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officer Fred Duran said the motor unit team is investigating and the investigation has just begun. He did not give any details about the pedestrian, including what condition he or she is in, or say how the crash occurred.

Police have closed westbound Gibson from Carlisle to Amherst SE while they investigate, according to APD’s Twitter page.