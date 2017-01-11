.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police report a death near the intersection of Louisiana and Bell SE early Wednesday morning.

Police were called at about 12:48 a.m. to check out a “down and out” subject, according to a police spokesman.

When officers arrived, they found an individual with multiple injuries who was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information was available and police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen or heard anything to contact police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.