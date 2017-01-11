.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State Auditor Tim Keller joined Albuquerque’s mayoral race today, pushing the field of candidates to five, with three more hopefuls planning announcements this month or next.

Keller, a Democrat, said he will seek public financing for his campaign — a process that involves gathering a certain number of $5 donations to show his campaign is viable. If he succeeds, he will get about $379,000 to spend on his campaign, or $1 per registered voter in Albuquerque.

Keller, a former state senator from the International District, will talk to reporters later today.

Advertisement Continue reading

“Albuquerque is a strong and special place, but today we face immense challenges,” he said in a written statement. “We have the highest crime rates in a decade, not enough job opportunities, struggling schools, and too few are getting ahead while too many are being left behind. … I’m running for mayor because I believe, together, we can meet these challenges head on and build a safe, inclusive and innovative city that works for all of us.”

Mayor Richard Berry, a Republican, has said he won’t seek re-election to a third term, making this year’s race the first in 20 years without an incumbent on the ballot.

The race is nonpartisan, meaning party affiliation won’t appear on the ballot and there will be no primary election to narrow the field. If no candidate gets 50 percent of the vote in Oct. 3, a runoff election will be held in November with the top two vote-getters.

Here’s how the rest of the field is shaping up some far:

— Deanna Archuleta, a Democrat and former Bernalillo County commissioner, announced her campaign in May.

— Brian Colón, an attorney and former chairman of the state Democratic Party, plans to announce his campaign later this month.

—Michelle Garcia Holmes, an independent and retired police detective, announced her campaign Sunday. She has filed paperwork to seek public financing.

— Wayne Johnson, a Republican and county commissioner from the Northeast Heights, plans to announce his campaign next month.

— Dan Lewis, a Republican and city councilor from the West Side, announced his campaign Sunday.

— Stella Padilla, a Democrat and retired Old Town resident, announced her campaign last week. She intends to seek public financing.

— Susan Wheeler-Deichsel, an independent and founder of the civic group Urban ABQ, plans to announce her campaign next month.

Also considering campaigns are Pete Dinelli, a Democrat who says he’s likely to run, and Councilor Ken Sanchez, who’s also weighing a campaign for Congress.