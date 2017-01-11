Republicans rally around Trump amid allegations that Russia had compromising information on him

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Key congressional Republicans offered support for President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, after initial confusion and alarm among rank-and-file members over news reports about compromising material Russia has allegedly gathered on Trump.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill addressed the unconfirmed allegations cautiously, as they called for a deeper look at them and urged against politicizing the situation.

Republican leaders, on the day of Trump’s first news conference in months and hearings for his Cabinet nominees, did not clamor to bring the issue of Trump and Russia to the fore – often offering support when questioned by reporters, as well as criticism of news organizations or accusations that the U.S. intelligence community was acting politically.

“There are politics being played, from my standpoint, it certainly appears that way. There seems to be an effort somewhere to undermine the legitimacy of this election,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

It was yet another example of Trump and congressional Republicans delicately working together while trying not to be consumed by the latest controversy related to the president-elect.

Republican leaders started the day by digesting news reports and communicating by phone and email with Trump’s advisers in New York, in particular with incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. At the same time, they fielded some skittish and incredulous text messages from members seeking clarity, according to people close to the leadership.

Priebus assured Republicans that the allegations included in the dossier are false and that Trump would be defiant in battling them, the people said. They were not authorized to speak publicly about the conversations.

A classified report presented to President Obama and Trump last week included a section summarizing allegations that Russian intelligence services have compromising material and information on Trump’s personal life and finances, according to U.S. officials.

The officials said U.S. intelligence agencies have not corroborated those allegations but believe the sources involved in the reporting to be credible enough to warrant inclusion of their claims in the highly classified report on Russian interference in the presidential campaign.

At his news conference, Trump went aggressively after the media for publishing what he believes is questionable intelligence.

Last month, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who had been provided with information about the claims, personally delivered it to FBI Director James B. Comey. In a statement early Wednesday, McCain said that “upon examination of the contents, and unable to make a judgment about their accuracy,” his only involvement in the issue was to hand the information over to authorities.

Priebus appeared Wednesday morning on NBC’s “Today,” where he described the “wild accusations” as “phony baloney garbage” and “shameful.” The interview was widely seen by Capitol Hill Republicans as guidance for their responses.

Some House Republican leaders swiftly started echoing his words.

“The first time I saw it is when I sat down in my office and my staff printed it out for me last night,” said Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a Trump ally.

Priebus had made a similar comment on “Today,” when he said he first saw it “when someone printed it off the BuzzFeed website.”

BuzzFeed News published a document supposedly created by a former British intelligence official. The information it contains has not been verified.

Nunes said that while he has been holding briefings on Russia for his committee, he had been working from intelligence documents that were broader in scope about the intelligence community’s conclusions and that he had not been briefed on the specifics in the dossier.

“There are obviously more questions to ask now, starting with ‘Why were we not getting this?'” he said. “And if this was real, why would they have not given it to us as we review the intelligence report?”

Nunes said his “next steps” would be “asking for all of the underlying data” behind those broader reports and “combing through it.”

“What we have been looking at is a major, finished intelligence project. That’s part of our ongoing work and now we have a lot more work to do. Our job is to provide oversight, and it’ll take time to do this right.”

Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., a former chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, defended the intelligence community and federal law enforcement officials, who have been criticized by some Trump supporters for collecting the information in the dossier and including aspects of it in their briefings for Trump and others.

“I trust Comey,” King said. “People put together these reports, which are done all the time by our people overseas to gather information. That’s what people in these agencies are assigned to do.”

King said he first read the news late Wednesday after House votes: “I was on my phone leaving the House floor and someone said CNN broke a story on Trump and the Russians. I didn’t really think much of it since there are stories like that breaking all of the time these days. So I had no reaction.”

He continued: “When I got back to my apartment, I read BuzzFeed and the first thing I thought was, ‘This is the sort of thing that floats around all of the time on people in public life.’ Our intelligence community is constantly dealing with reports, tidbits from overseas agencies, reports from allies, forgeries, phony information. So I don’t think the media should have published it since there is no indication that any of it is accurate, like most other rumors.”

Democrats treated the matter carefully Wednesday morning.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., declined to say whether she was briefed on the allegations as part of the congressional Gang of Eight leaders privy to highly classified intelligence updates. She said it was “unfortunate that uncorroborated information was released” on the matter.

But she called on the intelligence community to release more about its assessment of ties between Trump and Russia and said she hopes there would be an investigation into those issues.

“The more you can declassify, the more truth gets out to the American people,” she said.

Pelosi mused: “I always wondered, what did Russia have on Donald Trump that Donald Trump would question our sanctions that we have imposed? This is essential to our national security, essential to NATO. What is it that he’s appointed a secretary of state that’s not only violated those sanctions but didn’t even think that they should maybe exist.”

Asked about the implications if the allegations are verified, she said, “I don’t want to go there.”

When asked Wednesday morning about the reports, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., responded, “I’m not commenting.” Speaking later on the Senate floor, Schumer said that “the reports of the past 24 hours are extremely troubling.”

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., openly worried that the revelations could be used as an “excuse to further undermine or weaken the credibility of our intelligence community.” He called for a “cautious, bipartisan independent” investigation to avoid that.

“If the outcome of this is a widening of the gap of trust between the intelligence community and the incoming administration and president, then Vladimir Putin will have gotten what he wanted,” Coons said.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Mich., who leads Senate Democrats’ messaging wing, said her party needed to be careful to avoid politicizing the matter.

“It’s extremely serious and needs to be taken extremely seriously – not politicized, but focused on the facts,” she said Wednesday in the Capitol.

Stabenow encouraged investigators to “follow the facts” and said it was crucial that the allegations be corroborated or debunked. But she said the allegations could not be dismissed entirely at this point.

“I have good confidence in the CIA, and I don’t believe they would be putting forth information that had no basis in fact,” she said. “And so we need more information, but this is very serious. This is a potential compromise to the American government in a way that is unprecedented.”

Asked what the implications would be if the allegations are corroborated, Stabenow said, “We’ll see. It’s very serious. It’s way beyond politics.”

