Alaska Airlines adds ABQ-Portland flight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alaska Airlines is adding a daily non-stop flight between Albuquerque and Portland, Albuquerque officials announced Wednesday.

Service begins Aug. 18 but the flights became available for sale Wednesday, according to a news release from the city.

The flights between Portland and Albuquerque will be operated by Horizon Air. The route will be served with the 76-seat E175 jet, which features 12 seats in first class, 12 seats in premium class and 52 seats in the main cabin, according to the news release.

Tickets are available at alaskaair.com or by calling 1-800-ALASKAAIR (800-252-7522 for Hearing & Speech Impaired (TTY): Dial 711 for Relay Services).